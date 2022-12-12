Vikings may eventually get their “T-shirt and hat” — and not much more

The Vikings played what quarterback Kirk Cousins called a “T-shirt and hat” game on Sunday. They lost. They’ll keep playing “T-shirt and hat” games, until they finally win one and in turn secure the division title.

Eventually they’ll get their T-shirts, and their hats. Which is likely about all they’re going to get this year.

Sorry, Vikings fans, but it’s true. Your team has overachieved. They know it. (You know it, too.)

In contrast, the Eagles won’t celebrate their inevitable ‘T-shirt and hat” game. They clinched a playoff berth on Sunday, but coach Nick Sirianni didn’t want to talk about that; the Eagles have far bigger goals than playoff berths and T-shirts and hats.

The Vikings should, too. The fact that the team’s starting quarterback would attach any relevance whatsoever to winning the division is troubling. While it’s an important piece, it’s not the puzzle. It’s a steppingstone to something bigger.

Winning the division is better than not winning it, obviously. But pausing to attach any significance to winning the division is problematic. Because there will always be a team in the conference that doesn’t even shrug at being crowned division champs. That team doesn’t care about being the best of four teams; it’s trying to be the best of 32, and it won’t allow itself to spend a second thinking about anything but that quest.

If you disagree, think about the 2020 Buccaneers. When linebacker Devin White complained in the locker room about not making the Pro Bowl, quarterback Tom Brady chastised him for caring about a postseason game that doesn’t matter. When the Bucs beat the Packers to qualify for the Super Bowl and players were shedding tears of joy in the locker room, Brady made them shed a little urine, too, when he yelled at them for losing sight of the real prize.

The Vikings have already lost sight of the real prize. They’re content to win a division title. They view anything beyond that as gravy. But it’s hard to deserve gravy without meat, and a defense that has given up 400-plus yards in five straight games should have every Vikings fan shouting, “Where’s the beef?”

Here’s a hint — it’s thriving in the home of the cheesesteak.

  1. I am happy to win the division this year. This was supposed to be a rebuild year of a team with no QB, a defense that can’t win close games, and a rookie HC who was going to be just another name on the McVey coaching tree.

    Instead it’s been a fun year of double digit wins, national attention, and hope for the future. Are we superbowl contenders? No. Not with those corners, not with those Linebackers who can’t play in the 3/4 system we have. Not with that interior OL. Not with that kicker.

    But we are way closer than I thought we were in February of 2022.

  2. Thanks for the motivational material, Florio. The fat lady is still eating. She won’t go on stage for quite a while yet.

  3. Winning the division is a big big deal for the Vikings. After all, they’re in the same division as the Packers — who are having a rare downer of a season.

  5. That defense is brutal to watch. I’m questioning Ed Donatell’s ability to lead that group.

  6. I see this as college coach speak, telling players that winning the SEC east/west is the stepping stone to the playoffs.

    Winning an nfl division can lead to a playoff home game

  7. To add on to my previous post… Or in other words, as the wise man once said… “EnJOY the SEAson.”

  8. Mike, couldn’t agree with you more!

    Next year Detroit will be the team to beat in the NFC North! Minnesota should have fired Ed Donatello at least 5 games ago.

  9. Disagree with this. Whatever benefit the Division Title gives – bye, home field advantage, is a plus for a Division winner.
    Do you think the Vikes will play better anywhere else than the glass dome with the prior week off?

  10. Kirk Cousins is the QB and the defense is pitiful. The Vikings aren’t winning the Super Bowl this year and everyone knows it.

  11. Not a Vikes fan, but I do like Kirk Cousins. And I think Florio has completely misinterpreted Cousins’ comment. It seems to me that calling it a t-shirt and a hat game isn’t attaching significance to winning the division, but just the opposite. It seems to me that Cousins is actually downplaying the winning the division by implying there are more important prizes in future games.

  13. The Vikings have a lot of talent on the roster. The Vikings will never win anything meaningful with Cousins at QB. He sucks.

  14. A team’s goals for the year starts with winning the division. It doesn’t mean that is their ultimate goal. Most of the commenters on here will throw gas on the fire you started. Which is dumb. I agree that Cousins should not have said that. I also agree with that defense they have, they aren’t going anywhere.

  16. NONE of us know whether the Vikings would be content to win the division; right now that’s the first step to the ultimate goal. So what if they’re excited to take that step? So they make the playoffs; so they win the division. The Super Bowl? They’re not going there. And even if they did – who wants to be the first team to go 0-5 in the Super Bowl? (that’ll be the Bills after the Eagles beat them this season … but that’s another story). Every step closer to the ultimate goal is something to celebrate.

  17. I agree that their should be eyes on a higher prize, and I agree that the Vikings probably are not going to win this season’s Super Bowl. But what’s wrong with celebrating milestones? Win the division first, then win some home field advantage, then win some playoff games. And let us enjoy the season before we crown the Eagles the champs. How about you let the Eagles win it, before you give it to them??

  18. NFL players celebrate virtually every play, even when they are losing. They celebrate EVERYTHING like a peewee soccer league. Nothing wrong with celebrating a division title just a little, it is a significant accomplishment. That being said they should be very concerned about their ability to win big games because they seem to come up short most of the time when the lights shine their brightest.

  19. A couple good picks this year and that is the lions division. That team plays hard and only a few pieces away.

  20. My Monday is ruined as it’s almost 1pm EST and I have not seen the headline “Vikes Fire DC”
    That says a lot about the organizational leadership and their ultimate goals. I did see Dallas lost their RT for the season now. One thing that won’t stop over the next month is injuries. Don’t crown Philly just yet, what if Hurts gets Hurt?

