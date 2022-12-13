After benching, Marcus Mariota leaves Falcons

Posted by Mike Florio on December 13, 2022, 7:48 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally.

After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back.

Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of the regular season. Via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com, Smith said Tuesday that Mariota is currently not with the Falcons.

Smith told Mariota last Thursday that he’ll be benched for Ridder. On Friday, Smith learned that Mariota planned to “step away” from the team.

In lieu of placing Mariota on injured reserve, the Falcons could cut Mariota. He’d then head to waivers, like Baker Mayfield did last week.

Mariota was the second overall pick in the 2015 draft. The Titans benched him for Ryan Tannehill in 2019.

After two seasons with the Raiders, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons. He received a $5 million signing bonus, and a fully-guaranteed salary of $1.75 million for 2022.

Without Mariota, Logan Woodside will serve as the backup to Ridder, a third-round pick in April.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “After benching, Marcus Mariota leaves Falcons

  4. Seems a bit out of character for Mariotta, but who knows. Wonder if there’s more to the story.

  6. I’m not there and don’t know the inner workers of the locker room or his relationships with coaches and teamates but this seems like a ereally bad move for Mariota. It’s got to be dissapointing to get benched but you don’t walk away during the season. Finish the year! Man up! They could have gone right back to him after a week of Ritter. The team is in the playoff hunt. You’re playing for the next opportunity!

  8. I read somewhere else his first child was born and when he left for that they notified him of the benching. Family first.
    If that’s how it went down. Shame on the Falcons. 28-3.

  12. What a horrible teammate, quitting on his team. I imagine his career will be over after this move

  13. If I were the team, I would be stepping towards taking some of that sign on bonus back. Take a mental/ego leave of absence on your own dime.

  15. This doesn’t bode well for his next opportunity, if there even is one. Gotta take benching in stride. If Ridder comes in and absolutely flops then it raises Mariota’s value. He’s had some chances and this seems like it was the last for him to be a starter. Doesn’t mean he couldn’t come in a get a decent contract being a backup or bridge. Then again he just burned the bridge.

  19. Mariotta’s first child was born last week. Maybe he went home to spend time with his wife and child since he is injured and is unable to play.

  20. Mariota will be playing with someone next year. He’s better than a lot of starting QBs.

  23. Says a whole bunch about the man if this is true. A real leader doesn’t dip out when the going gets tough. It’s a team sport despite what he may think.

  24. Don’t cut him. He would get to keep all the signing bonus money. Make him show up for work or suspend him

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.