Amari Cooper plans to continue playing through core muscle injury

Getty Images

Browns receiver Amari Cooper played through a core muscle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

He was listed as questionable heading into the contest, but was on the field for 86 percent of Cleveland’s offensive plays, catching a pair of passes on seven targets for 42 yards.

Playing the Ravens this weekend, Cooper told reporters in a Tuesday news conference that he intends to be available as much as he can.

“It’s getting better. Just a part of playing football in this league,” Cooper said, via 92.3 The Fan. “Obviously, it was a hindrance any time you’re not 100 percent, but just try to be available for your team.”

“Just the availability aspect…I want to be available for my team. Just want to be accountable. That’s it,” Cooper added.

In his first season with the Browns, Cooper has caught 63 passes for 874 yards with seven touchdowns. In 15 games last season with the Cowboys, he made 68 receptions for 865 yards with eight TDs.

With a Saturday game, the Browns’ first injury report of the week will be released later on Tuesday.