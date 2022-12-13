Broncos place Mike Boone on injured reserve

Getty Images

Broncos running back Mike Boone‘s season is over.

The Broncos announced that Boone was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. The veteran back injured his ankle during last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Boone’s move to injured reserve means that none of the running backs from the Broncos’ initial 53-man roster remain on active duty. Javonte Williams has been on injured reserve for some time while Melvin Gordon was released.

Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack are the backs currently on the active roster in Denver.

Boone ran 24 times for 102 yards and caught nine passes for 96 yards in nine appearances with the Broncos this season.