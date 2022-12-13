Browns put Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on IR

Getty Images

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will not play again in the regular season.

The team announced that Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on injured reserve with a foot injury. There are only four games left in the regular season, so Owusu-Koramoah will have no chance to return to action unless the Browns catch a number of breaks and wind up in the postseason.

Owusu-Koramoah started 10 of the 11 games he played for Cleveland this season. He had 70 tackles, four passes defensed, and two forced fumbles over the course of those appearances.

The 2021 second-round pick remains under contract to the Browns for two more seasons. Deion Jones, Tony Fields, Reggie Ragland, and Jordan Kunaszyk remain on the active roster at linebacker.