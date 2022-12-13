Chris Wormley to miss time after knee surgery

Getty Images

Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley will not play against the Panthers this week.

Wormley injured his knee during last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. Head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Wormley will need to have surgery to address the injury.

Tomlin didn’t specify how long Wormley will be out. Given how little time is left in the season, it wouldn’t be a great surprise if Wormley misses the rest of the year.

If that’s the case, it could also be the end of his run with the Steelers. Wormley is set for free agency after the season.

Wormley has played in every game this season and has 29 tackles, a half-sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.