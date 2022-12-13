Colts sign Nikola Kalinic to active roster, waive Keke Coutee

Getty Images

The Colts announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday morning.

They have signed tight end Nikola Kalinic to their active roster. Wide receiver Keke Coutee was waived in a corresponding move.

Kalinic signed with the Colts in January after playing in 30 games for Hamilton of the Canadian Football League. He’s been elevated from the practice squad three times and he’s made one start while playing 30 offensive snaps.

Coutee had one catch for 20 yards while appearing in six games this season. He also had one catch in two appearances for the team in 2021.

The Colts signed wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad to complete the day’s transactions.