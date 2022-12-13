Colts TE coach Klayton Adams leaving for job at Stanford

Posted by Josh Alper on December 13, 2022, 12:08 PM EST
NFL: DEC 25 Colts at Cardinals
Getty Images

The Colts are making another change to their coaching staff, but, unlike the dismissal of former head coach Frank Reich, this one is not one they chose to make.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday confirmed reports that tight ends coach Klayton Adams is leaving the team immediately in order to become the offensive line coach at Stanford. Adams will be working under new Stanford head coach Troy Taylor.

Adams was in his fourth season with the Colts. He was the assistant offensive line coach for two seasons before moving over to work with tight ends in 2021. He’s also coached at several colleges, including the University of Colorado.

Saturday said that assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae will assume Adams’ responsibilities with tight ends for the remainder of the season.

 

1 responses to "Colts TE coach Klayton Adams leaving for job at Stanford

