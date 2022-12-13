Dan Campbell: We can’t allow letdown after beating Vikings

Getty Images

The Lions posted a convincing 34-23 win over the Vikings last Sunday and the win left head coach Dan Campbell feeling like the Lions belong in the group of playoff contenders as the season heads into its final four weeks.

While they may belong in the same class of those teams, the Lions are not yet on the right side of the fence in the NFC playoff picture and that’s coloring Campbell’s message for the team this week. There’s a chance that a team can have a letdown after a big divisional matchup and Campbell said Monday that he will be working to make sure that doesn’t happen against the Jets.

“That’s an error that has come before with some teams when these things happen,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “You [have to tell your team] exactly how you feel. ‘This is the deal. This is what can happen if we allow it. Are we going to allow it or not?’ And then they make up their mind. They’re pretty good about that. They’re grown men, and they understand, and we’ll make sure they understand, so we’re in a good spot right now.”

The Jets are in a similar position to the Lions as they head into Week 15 and that should make for a high-pitched battle at MetLife Stadium this weekend.