DeVante Parker expresses frustration with failure of spotters to get him off field

Posted by Mike Florio on December 13, 2022, 5:22 PM EST
NFL: AUG 25 Preseason - Chiefs at Bears
Getty Images

The system worked on Monday night. Sort of. Barely.

Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor alerted officials to the fact that teammate DeVante Parker was in no position to participate in the ensuing play after struggling to his feet and stumbling around. Parker had suffered a head injury on the prior play, but the league’s system for recognizing such situations and stopping the action to remove the player failed.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have launched a joint investigation. Parker has made his displeasure known.

Get on yalls fuckin job @NFL,” Parker said on Instagram, via Zack Cox of NESN. “Thankful my brother was aware of the situation.”

It’s the latest obvious failure of a process that includes multiple individuals who are supposed to be watching the action and calling for players in potential distress to be taken for an evaluation. In Week Four, spotters did not direct the Buccaneers to examine tight end Cameron Brate after he struck his head and struggled to get to his feet.

The league said the spotters concluded that Brate hit his shoulder, not his head. The league later conceded that Brate did indeed strike his head.

It doesn’t happen often, but once is too often. The league hires individuals for the specific purpose of seeing these things and intervening. When Parker says “get on yalls fuckin job,” the persons who are in the booth watching for these situations literally have one fuckin job.

The late John Madden, whose passion for protecting players against the impact of head trauma later in his life receives insufficient attention or appreciation given his many other accomplishments and contributions, would become livid in the aftermath of such incidents. After one noteworthy failure to get a potentially concussed player off the field, a source with knowledge of the reaction said this: “Coach Madden has a high degree of motivation on this topic, and he strongly believes that the professionals charged with safeguarding player health must be expected to do their jobs — and that if they can’t, someone else needs to be hired to do those jobs.”

Coach Madden’s words will always be 100-percent accurate. It’s one very simple and specific job, especially when the injury happens to the player who was tackled. Away from the ball, it can at times be a challenge. When it involves the player who has the ball, there should never be an excuse, or any attempt to make one.

So, hopefully, the end result of the current investigation won’t be, “The system worked because Agholor spoke up.” Hopefully, it will be, “The individuals responsible for recognizing the situation and taking action have been relieved of their duties.”

In an industry that has players fired almost every day in the best interest of a given team, the league must be ready to swiftly fire those who fail to demonstrate proper sensitivity to the best interest of the players.

19 responses to “DeVante Parker expresses frustration with failure of spotters to get him off field

  1. How the hell did the refs allow this man to line up and damn near run a play when he couldn’t stand? I was legit terrified for him watching him try to stand in formation at the line of scrimmage. He couldn’t even get up by himself and they were gonna run that play despite Agholor BEGGING it to stop. Absolutely f’n ridiculous.

  3. Watching the game on tv, we could see that he was in no shape to be on the field. Even a couple of Cardinals players could tell he was not right.

  4. The current system & staff failed DeVante Parker. The individuals responsible should be permanently replaced.

  6. Hmmmmm….not sure a player can blame somebody else. I mean, he couldn’t have just stayed on the ground? Players, time and time again, lie to medical staff and say they are fine. Until players start saying they are hurt, not much will change.

  8. The fact they missed that was odd considering how obvious it was when he stood up that there was an issue. Even as he was lining up before the Cardinals challenged the play he was struggling. It was very clear and really no excuse other than they weren’t paying attention.

  9. Just like with Tua, it was apparent something was wrong. It is disgusting that health of players is really not of importance to the NFL until they want to promote some rule change that they then wish to ignore.

  10. Stay on the ground? He suffered a HEAD INJURY! You can’t be seriously suggesting someone who JUST got concussed, is capable of thinking straight? IT’s why the spotters exist.

    Way to blame the victim, pal.

  11. I wonder if the officials would have flagged Aglhoro if he had broken formation and went over to help Davante.
    And it’s pretty dumb to ask why didn’t the concussed player make a rational decision to take a knee or somehow say he had a concussion….when he had a concussion and was out of it.

  12. …. and to add insult to injury he had a runny nose and not a single person noticed and brought him a tissue.

  13. The guy was concussed. Questions of “why couldn’t he have just done this, or that?” are way out of bounds in that circumstance. His brain was literally not functioning normally.

  15. Everyone calling for a perfect system when there is no such thing. Awareness is a huge key, another player saw it and notified people. So that means that it’s working, allbeit not perfectly which it never will. But great that another player noticed and said something.

  16. Anyone that comments and blames the player for not staying on the ground…you have obviously never had your bell rung.

  17. So it’s the players fault he got his bell rung and didn’t stay down? He’s a football player and temporarily impaired.

  18. personally think its hard to watch every player every single play…its good the players are watching out for their brothers on the field. I hate comments like “once is too often”. We don’t live in a perfect world. Mistakes happen.

  19. Oh but the league was able to pull Jeff Okudah out when we said he was fine and due to protocol reasons he Couldn’t clear In time to play the bills on thanksgiving… convenient!

