DeVante Parker expresses frustration with failure of spotters to get him off field

Getty Images

The system worked on Monday night. Sort of. Barely.

Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor alerted officials to the fact that teammate DeVante Parker was in no position to participate in the ensuing play after struggling to his feet and stumbling around. Parker had suffered a head injury on the prior play, but the league’s system for recognizing such situations and stopping the action to remove the player failed.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have launched a joint investigation. Parker has made his displeasure known.

“Get on yalls fuckin job @NFL,” Parker said on Instagram, via Zack Cox of NESN. “Thankful my brother was aware of the situation.”

It’s the latest obvious failure of a process that includes multiple individuals who are supposed to be watching the action and calling for players in potential distress to be taken for an evaluation. In Week Four, spotters did not direct the Buccaneers to examine tight end Cameron Brate after he struck his head and struggled to get to his feet.

The league said the spotters concluded that Brate hit his shoulder, not his head. The league later conceded that Brate did indeed strike his head.

It doesn’t happen often, but once is too often. The league hires individuals for the specific purpose of seeing these things and intervening. When Parker says “get on yalls fuckin job,” the persons who are in the booth watching for these situations literally have one fuckin job.

The late John Madden, whose passion for protecting players against the impact of head trauma later in his life receives insufficient attention or appreciation given his many other accomplishments and contributions, would become livid in the aftermath of such incidents. After one noteworthy failure to get a potentially concussed player off the field, a source with knowledge of the reaction said this: “Coach Madden has a high degree of motivation on this topic, and he strongly believes that the professionals charged with safeguarding player health must be expected to do their jobs — and that if they can’t, someone else needs to be hired to do those jobs.”

Coach Madden’s words will always be 100-percent accurate. It’s one very simple and specific job, especially when the injury happens to the player who was tackled. Away from the ball, it can at times be a challenge. When it involves the player who has the ball, there should never be an excuse, or any attempt to make one.

So, hopefully, the end result of the current investigation won’t be, “The system worked because Agholor spoke up.” Hopefully, it will be, “The individuals responsible for recognizing the situation and taking action have been relieved of their duties.”

In an industry that has players fired almost every day in the best interest of a given team, the league must be ready to swiftly fire those who fail to demonstrate proper sensitivity to the best interest of the players.