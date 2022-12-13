Eagles bring Anthony Harris back

Posted by Josh Alper on December 13, 2022, 8:56 AM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Eagles are banged up at safety right now and they’re bringing back a former member of the team to help out in the secondary.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that the Eagles are signing his client Anthony Harris.

The move comes a couple of days after the Eagles saw Reed Blankenship hurt his knee and a couple of weeks after C.J. Gardner-Johnson went on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney. Blankenship is not expected to be out for a long time, but the team is still thin in the defensive backfield.

Harris started 14 games for the Eagles last season, but he failed to make the team this summer. He signed with the Broncos and played three games for them before becoming a free agent again.

 

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Eagles bring Anthony Harris back

  1. If you don’t envy the eagles you are just a hater. They have a GM that failed early in his career, took a lesser job, learned to be better during the demotion, and came out swinging. I don’t want to hear luck, because every GM in any sport is lucky to a degree. you don’t get lucky this often. They are relevant every year. He took a year this year where he knew he had a cheap QB and spent on exactly what he needed, while getting an extra #1 pick from a team that was going to stink. Next year he is going to pay his QB and at least two other guys on defense and replenish with what will be a lot of good draft picks. He will either get the best CB or DE in the draft. Some old heads will be gone for sure, but he will replenish. That guy is getting it DONE. Meanwhile you have the Cowboys, 49ers, Chargers, etc who just can’t make it happen to get to the next level.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.