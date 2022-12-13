Falcons release Damien Williams off injured reserve

Getty Images

Veteran running back Damien Williams has been out since the first week of the regular season, but he is reportedly healthy and he will be available to help a team looking for help at running back.

The Falcons announced on Tuesday that they have released Williams off their injured reserve list. He suffered a rib injury in the season opener.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Williams is “100 percent healthy and well rested,” so he could wind up getting back on the field before the season is over.

Williams only ran twice for two yards during his time with the Falcons. Williams spent the 2021 season with the Dolphins and previously played for the Chiefs and Dolphins.

The Falcons also announced that they have signed linebacker Nate Landman to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Parker Ferguson.