Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury listed as limited in Vikings practice

Vikings safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury both missed last Sunday’s loss to the Lions and the first injury report of this week offers some hope that they’ll be back for Saturday’s game against the Colts.

Both players were listed as limited participants on the team’s estimated practice report. The team only held a walkthrough practice, so the rest of the week may shed more light on how Smith’s neck and Bradbury’s back are faring.

Defensive end James Lynch (shoulder) is also listed as limited. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw did not play on Sunday despite clearing the concussion protocol and he is off the report altogether on Tuesday.

Tackle Blake Brendel (knee), cornerback Cam Dantzler (illness), linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle), and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (back) are listed as non-participants.