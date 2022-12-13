Jeff Saturday wants to be the full-time Colts coach

Getty Images

He took the short-term job. He now wants the long-term assignment.

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday told reporters on Tuesday that he hopes to get the permanent position, as permanent as those positions ever are.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Saturday plans to interview for the vacancy after the season ends, “if they’ll have me.”

“They” is “he.” As in owner Jim Irsay. As in the guy who went outside the box to hire Saturday in the first place.

Saturday said that his experience through four games (one win, three losses) has convinced him that he wants to do it.

There’s a good chance he’ll get the opportunity to do it. Irsay likely didn’t hire Saturday with the idea that he’d do it for half of a season and then go back to ESPN. And even if the Colts don’t win another game before the regular season ends, Irsay will be able to say that the team has shown signs of improvement, that Saturday has shown potential, that he did a great job under difficult circumstances, or whatever else Saturday has to say to justify to himself or to anyone else that Saturday should get the job.

It’s Irsay’s call. Whether the fans like it or not.