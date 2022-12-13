Jerry Jeudy won’t be suspended for making contact with official

USA Today Sports

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy avoided being penalized or ejected for making contact with an official during an outburst triggered by his belief that he was held during a passing play in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and he won’t be suspended for it as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league will not suspend Jeudy in response to his conduct, which also included removing his helmet while approaching and yelling at the official on the field before making contact. Those actions could also have drawn penalty flags while league rules say “unnecessary physical contact with a game official” should result in disqualification.

Pelissero adds that Jeudy, who caught three touchdowns against Kansas City, is set to receive fines for the multiple violations.

The Broncos are set to host the Cardinals on Sunday and it appears Jeudy will be in the lineup to help them try to end a five-game losing streak.