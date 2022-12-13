Jerry Jeudy won’t be suspended for making contact with official

Posted by Josh Alper on December 13, 2022, 2:55 PM EST
USA Today Sports

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy avoided being penalized or ejected for making contact with an official during an outburst triggered by his belief that he was held during a passing play in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and he won’t be suspended for it as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league will not suspend Jeudy in response to his conduct, which also included removing his helmet while approaching and yelling at the official on the field before making contact. Those actions could also have drawn penalty flags while league rules say “unnecessary physical contact with a game official” should result in disqualification.

Pelissero adds that Jeudy, who caught three touchdowns against Kansas City, is set to receive fines for the multiple violations.

The Broncos are set to host the Cardinals on Sunday and it appears Jeudy will be in the lineup to help them try to end a five-game losing streak.

13 responses to “Jerry Jeudy won’t be suspended for making contact with official

  5. The officials should all be suspended. I have seen officiating this bad across all NFL games this season. That includes the strike officials who performed better than officials have this year.

  6. That Walmart money already coming in handy and starting to influence Roger and his minions in the league office.

  8. I just watched the video and man, he had a full on temper tantrum and is screaming right in an official’s face and chest bumps him. If that doesn’t get you suspended I don’t know what does. Good luck to NFL officials if this is going to be allowed.

  9. Helmet off should be a foul. The rules are the rules. It is the official’s call if he wants to notice the contact. Officials get touched a lot in noisy environments. I did not see the event, but for that it is that official’s decision no one elses.

  12. This would not have happened if the refs did their job and call holding penalties on the Chiefs!! Every game the Chiefs DB are holding receivers and getting away with it.

