Jerry Jones expects Tyron Smith to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has not played yet this season, but that should change on Sunday.

That’s the word from Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, who said today on 105.3 The Fan that he expects Smith to make his season debut at Jacksonville this week.

“As I see it right now, he’ll be playing Sunday,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys just lost right tackle Terence Steele for the season with a torn ACL, so it wouldn’t quite be accurate to say they’re getting healthier on the offensive line. But getting Smith back from the knee and hamstring injury he suffered over the summer would be a very positive development in Dallas.