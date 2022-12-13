Kliff Kingsbury confirms Kyler Murray tore his ACL: He will be highly motivated this offseason

Posted by Charean Williams on December 13, 2022, 4:31 PM EST
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

It was obvious the moment Kyler Murray began writhing in pain after going down awkwardly on the third play from scrimmage that he likely had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The quarterback’s tears on the cart ride to the training room gave away the initial diagnosis.

As much as he and the Cardinals hoped and prayed otherwise, an MRI on Tuesday confirmed the bad news.

“He’ll be done for the year. Torn ACL,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via video from Bo Brack of PHX Cardinals. “Obviously unfortunate. Tough to see and talking to him last night, yeah, tough night.”

Murray will have further testing and get “some different opinions” before undergoing surgery.

Kingsbury, also dealing with the death of his college coach, Mike Leach, on Tuesday, was understandably subdued during his news conference. He called it a “tough couple of days.”

It’s also been a tough season for Kingsbury and the Cardinals on the field.

The Cardinals are 4-9 after entering the season with high hopes. Murray and Kingsbury both were lightning rods for criticism before Murray’s season-ending injury after both signed expensive extensions in the offseason.

“Both of us heard enough this year to be highly motivated for the offseason,” Kingsbury said. “I know he will be, too. Those surgeries have been proven recently that guys are coming back and faster and stronger, and I know he’s excited about that process.”

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Kliff Kingsbury confirms Kyler Murray tore his ACL: He will be highly motivated this offseason

  1. Many will blame the injury on him being a running QB and claim running QBs are injured more often even though there is no evidence to support that narrative.

  3. Im not Kyler fan, and get it why so many dislike him. But still, that was an awful thing to see happen.

  5. It’s not even the contact that hurts these guys, it’s the really hard running and cutting on artifical surfaces. If he were playing baseball it likely wouldn’t have happened because they run in straight lines mostly.

  7. Name a running QB that is still playing at a high level 35 or older. Many pocket passers continue to play at a high level +35. Running QBs shorten their career from all the hits, just like RBs have a short career. Allen, Hurts, Jackson, Fields, et al can play at a very high level. Just don’t be surprised that by the time they are 30 their play is not elite. Cam Newton went from league MVP to very mediocre in just a couple of years.

  8. You could tell players on both teams were visibly sick about what they were watching unfold. I saw players on bith side giving him pats of encouragement. Every player felt it as they watched a guy experience what is to each of them one of their worst nightmares.

  12. That is a very tough break for Kyler. Agree with Kingsbury on the success after surgery. Much better now than in the ’80s. Given all the recent debate about natural vs. artificial surfaces, I cannot help but be struck by the irony of Murray tearing his ACL in a non-contact injury on a natural grass field.

  13. This is my fault for picking him on my fantasy team. Next year it’s all Cowboys and Eagles.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.