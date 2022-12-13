Kyle Shanahan: We expect Deebo Samuel to return in “three-ish” weeks

Getty Images

The 49ers announced on Monday that they expect to have wide receiver Deebo Samuel back on the field before the end of the regular season after he suffered MCL and ankle sprains in last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be back too much before the end of Week 18.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a press conference on Tuesday that the current feeling is that Samuel should be able to return in “three-ish” weeks. There are only four weeks left in the season, so it doesn’t look like Samuel will be playing multiple games before the regular season is over.

Results in the next couple of weeks could change the 49ers’ view of when they’ll bring him back as well. The 49ers have a two-game lead on the Seahawks heading into Thursday night’s game, so the NFC West race may be over before the week is out. There will then be seeding to worry about, but there’s a chance that the 49ers will be locked into a seed before they play their final game.

If that’s the case, they could opt for more rest so that Samuel is as close to 100 percent as possible for their playoff opener.