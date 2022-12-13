Lamar Jackson remains out of practice; Tyler Huntley officially limited

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice Tuesday.

Since he has not taken the field since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 game against the Broncos, the Ravens quarterback is unlikely to play Saturday. The Ravens, though, haven’t ruled him out.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday he didn’t have enough information yet to make a decision on Jackson’s status for this week.

Jackson’s likeliest return date reportedly is the team’s Week 16 game against the Falcons.

That leaves either Tyler Huntley or rookie Anthony Brown to start against the Browns.

Baltimore held a walkthrough Tuesday and officially estimated Huntley as limited as he seeks to return from a concussion.

The Ravens estimated defensive end Calais Campbell (rest), cornerback Marcus Peters (rest) and receiver Demarcus Robinson (illness) as non-participants.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest), punter Jordan Stout (right knee) and offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) were listed as limited.