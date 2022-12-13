Matt Eberflus on Chase Claypool: I wouldn’t say he has full grasp of offense yet

Getty Images

The Bears weren’t seen as buyers heading into the trade deadline so it came as a surprise that they sent a second-round pick to the Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool last month.

Claypool’s arrival bolstered an undermanned receiving corps that got even thinner when Darnell Mooney was lost for the season, but Claypool hasn’t been a major contributor. He has 12 catches for 111 yards in five games with the team.

Justin Fields missed one of those games with a left shoulder injury and the Bears have remained a run-first offense, but the low production still led to a question for head coach Matt Eberflus about whether Claypool is up to speed with the scheme.

“I wouldn’t say he’s there yet,” Eberflus said, via Alex Shapiro of NBCSportsChicago.com. “I would say he’s getting there. He’s getting there and working there just like everybody else. But again, it’s all new to him and there’s a lot of volume of offense that he has to learn and he’s getting there. He needs alignment, assignment and get all the things down, the route depths and the routes, the discipline of running the routes. He’s in a good spot. He’s in a good spot. We’re looking forward for him to get better every single week.”

With four weeks left in the Bears season, they’ll likely have to wait until next year before Claypool has a full grasp of the team’s offense and a chance to offer full return on the price they paid to bring him to Chicago.