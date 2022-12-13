Matt Patricia insists he’s “all good” with Vance Joseph after Joseph’s pregame comments

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph found Matt Patricia during postgame handshakes Monday night. Joseph did most of the talking, and while it’s unknown exactly what was said, it did appear he told Patricia his pregame comments about Patricia’s play calling were “nothing personal.”

Joseph said last week that New England’s offensive approach is “like a defensive guy is calling offense.”

Patricia spent six seasons as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, left to become head coach of the Lions and returned to New England on the offensive side of the ball. He is in his first year calling offensive plays, though Patricia does not have the offensive coordinator title.

While Bill Belichick appeared perturbed at Joseph’s observation, Patricia insisted Tuesday that he did not take offense.

“I’ve known Vance a long time. Very competitive guy and has been in the league a long time,” Patricia said, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston. “Vance is great, and he was coming up to make sure I knew everything was great.

“I think all that got kind of maybe pushed out of perspective a bit. So, all good.”

12 responses to “Matt Patricia insists he’s “all good” with Vance Joseph after Joseph’s pregame comments

  1. I don’t think anything he said was insulting or wrong. A defensive guy would be concerned with controlling the ball and slow, methodical movement. There’s a reason guys specialize in the offense or the defense and not both. There are two very different thought processes that go into each.

  2. This Patricia experiment, or whatever it is, has been the most frustrating thing that this Pats fan has ever seen.
    I just don’t get it.
    I’d rather see Mac call his own plays.

    Dear Goodness, I hope Josh comes back next year!

  3. Vance Joseph should not be talking smack to anybody. One of the worst coaches in recent memory even more than Patricia.

  4. So what if he weren’t “all good” with the comments? Patricia is incompetent as a leader. And if more folks in the coaching fraternity had the guts to call out incompetence, there would be fewer retreads failing upwards, sideways and diagonally.

  6. Joseph looks a lot like a defensive coach who isn’t good enough to beat a defensive coach calling the offense

  7. Both of them are very lucky to have a job. Both failed miserably as head coaches because of total incompetence.

  9. Would it not have been good if Patricia’s offense didn’t just stomp Vance’s defense out of the yard?

  10. Dear Vance,
    You just got beat by a defensive coordinator who’s masquerading as an offensive play caller, so I think the next time you’re asked a hot button question you might wanna take the diplomatic approach, and don’t stir the pot.

    P.S – Your defense looked horrendous maybe you should be doing something else

  11. I don’t think a fellow defensive coordinator would consider it an insult to say someone calls plays like a defensive guy.

