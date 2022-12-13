Matt Patricia on Mac Jones’ outbursts: You love to see that stuff

Getty Images

The Patriots’ last two games have been in primetime, which has given us all a window into quarterback Mac Jones‘ obvious on-field frustration.

At multiple points during Monday’s 27-13 victory over the Cardinals, Jones was shown dropping an F-bomb. Some of it may have been execution-related, but Jones also seemed to have issues with the play calls. In the Week 13 loss to Buffalo, jones also had an obvious problem with New England’s quick passing game.

Jones brushed the issues aside as passion for the game in his postgame interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters and his press conference.

Matt Patricia, New England’s offensive play-caller, also dismissed any concerns about Jones’ on-field outbursts when asked about them on Tuesday.

“This is a super passionate game. We love this game, we put a lot into it. We work hard and care. We’re trying to win, so I love all of that,” Patricia said during a video conference Tuesday. “All of it, is, you care, you really care. Mac and I are … I know he wants to win and he’s doing everything he can just like we all are. So, that stuff’s great.”

Patricia continued, citing his history with other high-quality players as why he likes what he’s seeing from Jones.

“I’ve coached some pretty awesome rooms before. I’ve been around some pretty great players throughout the years. Those guys had a tremendous passion for the game, like Mac. You love to see that stuff,” Patricia said. “You love to see it, and you always just try to direct it in a way that will help everyone in those moments get better, and that’s the biggest part of it as a coach.

“But I’ve been through some pretty fiery guys, don’t forget. Tedy Bruschi, Junior Seau, Mike Vrabel, Willie McGinest … there’s been some great players, and Mac is one of the guys who loves the game. So I love that.”

Even with the comments from Jones and Patricia, it’s still not exactly a good look when the quarterback is potentially cussing out his offensive play-caller on the field. New England is 7-6 with four games left and a decent shot at a playoff spot. But the club doesn’t appear likely to go far in the postseason with the way things have gone offensively so far this year — particularly if the quarterback doesn’t truly believe in the scheme.