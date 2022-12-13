Mike McDaniel: If we’re trying to win a divisional game, we’re going to have to deal with the elements

Getty Images

Early on in the season, the Dolphins had a clear advantage playing in hot South Florida weather.

Now they’ll have to travel to Buffalo on a short week to play on Saturday night — just after flying home overnight after losing to the Chargers on Sunday. And there is snow in the forecast for the Week 15 marquee matchup.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about a potential game in the elements during his Monday press conference and said, “I think it’s all in how you use it.”

“I think it’s kind of like playing in Miami. All right, it’s hot. We’re used to it being hot,” McDaniel said. “Does that mean we win every game? I mean, the course of the game can be influenced, but you still have to play in the same temperature and climate are as the opposing team. Just one’s more used to it than the other.

“So I think that’s something that you have to be real and upfront that, ‘hey, it’s going to be cold,’ but it’s also something that no one cares. The box score doesn’t read, ‘asterisk, it was cold.’ So it is what it is. If we’re trying to win a divisional game, we’re going to have to deal with elements and that comes with a mindset and just everyone’s going to be experiencing the same temperature. So I don’t plan on using that as an excuse in the slightest.”

Miami needs a bounce-back game offensively after struggling in consecutive weeks against San Francisco and Los Angeles. We’ll see if they can get things going in a tough environment over this weekend.