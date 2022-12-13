Mike Tomlin: No call on who starts if Kenny Pickett can’t play

Posted by Josh Alper on December 13, 2022, 12:26 PM EST
NFL: MAY 25 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts
Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol after being injured during last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and it’s unclear if he’ll be cleared in time to play against the Panthers this week.

It is the second time that Pickett has been in the protocol this season, but head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that he will start if he does get that clearance. Tomlin isn’t saying who will get the start if Pickett does not get the green light.

Mitch Trubisky opened the season as the team’s starter and he took over for Pickett against Baltimore, but Tomlin said that the team would also give snaps to Mason Rudolph in practice if Pickett is not on the field.

Tomlin said that the team would “work both guys” in that scenario and called them both “capable” of running the offense. Tomlin added that he is “not even looking toward the end of the week” when it comes to who would get the start, so it will likely be some time before there’s any word on who will be taking snaps this Sunday.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Mike Tomlin: No call on who starts if Kenny Pickett can’t play

  1. Rudolph should start so that he gets some reps.
    Both Trubisky and Rudolph will be gone after this season. I’d like to see the Steelers sign a veteran backup like Gardner Minshew.

  2. Whether it’s Trubiski or Rudolph won’t make the O-line suddenly good or the OC suddenly know how to coordinate.

  4. Trubisky is not very good and Rudolph was the best QB coming out of camp but Tomlin went with Trubisky because he signed him as a FA. We saw how bad Trubisky was last game as proof Rudolph should start but I have my doubts Tomlin will see it that way. Rudolph will make a good backup on some team next season. My opinion is that Pickett has already sustained 2 concussions in two months. They are not going anywhere this season, sit the kid.

  5. Trip Tomlin also added he would put be available to step on the field and put his foot out there if needed!

  6. Ben has never had a losing season with or without Captain Catch Phrase. It’s time to clean house and take Pee Wee OC back to Maryland. I’ve never seen so many players standing around watching the play as I did on Sunday. I don’t think the Steelers had one player on the field with a finish mentality. Coach Trippy’s 100 million dollar defense couldn’t tackle a statue. New players and same short comings.

  7. Does it really matter?

    Thanks for that truly selfish, silly, and inane comment….of course it matters. Panthers could win their division and Steelers are eliminated yet…so yes knuckleHead it matters.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.