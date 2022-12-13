MRI confirms Kyler Murray suffered torn ACL

Getty Images

What the Cardinals feared has now been confirmed.

According to multiple reports, an MRI revealed that quarterback Kyler Murray indeed suffered a torn ACL on a non-contact play at the beginning of Monday’s loss to the Patriots.

The injury ends Murray’s season and puts into question when he may be able to return in 2023.

Murray ends his fourth season with having completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 418 yards with three TDs.

The Cardinals will now presumably turn to Colt McCoy to start at quarterback for the rest of the 2023 season. Arizona went 1-1 in the two games he started earlier this year after going 2-1 with him behind center in 2021. The 36-year-old McCoy has completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards with one touchdown and a pair of interceptions in 2022.

The Cardinals play three of their last four games on the road this season. They play at Denver in Week 15 before being home against the Bucs on Christmas night. Then they’ll play at Atlanta and at San Francisco to end the year.

At 4-9, Arizona’s offseason was already shaping up to be murky. Murray’s injury makes things even cloudier, as there’s no way to know at this point when the quarterback will be ready to return in 2023.