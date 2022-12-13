PFT’s Week 15 2022 NFL power rankings

1. Eagles (12-1; last week No. 1): Good news, they clinched a playoff berth. Better news, they don’t care.

2. Bills (10-3; No. 3): TuAnon wants none of the Bills in Buffalo in December.

3. Cowboys (10-3; No. 2): They can spin it all they want; it was embarrassing to be taken to the limit by a one-win team.

4. Chiefs (10-3; No. 4): Why do I feel like everything else is details, and that this is the team that will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy?

5. 49ers (9-4; No. 5): One too many injuries could keep this team from getting to where it wants to be.

6. Bengals (9-4; No. 7): First, Ohio. Next, the world.

7. Ravens (9-4; No. 9): Even with their top two quarterbacks injured, this team can win in December and January.

8. Vikings (10-3; No. 6): A blowout loss in the divisional round has never felt more certain.

9. Dolphins (8-5; No. 8): The season is at a crossroads, at a time when the road is taking them straight into Buffalo.

10. Patriots (7-6; No. 13): The stretch run may be more than this team can handle.

11. Seahawks (7-6; No. 10): It was fun while it lasted.

12. Commanders (7-5-1; No. 12): They’re built to make it to the playoffs, and to make some noise when they get there.

13. Giants (7-5-1; No. 11): It was fun while it lasted.

14. Chargers (7-6; No. 17): It can become fun, if it lasts.

15. Lions (6-7; No. 18): They’re still facing an uphill climb to get to the postseason, but they’re scaling the rock.

16. Titans (7-6; No. 14): It wasn’t much fun while it lasted.

17. Jets (7-6; No. 15): Even in defeat, Mike White earns more respect from teammates and opponents.

18. Buccaneers (6-7; No. 16): The flesh is willing, but the spirit is weak.

19. Panthers (5-8; No. 22): Steve Wilks is making it harder and harder for David Tepper to not hire him.

20. Jaguars (5-8; No. 25): The Week 18 visit from the Titans could be for the division title, somehow.

21. Browns (5-8; No. 19): The rest of the 2022 regular season is an extended 2023 preseason for Deshaun Watson.

22. Steelers (5-8; No. 20): I won’t give up on a Mike Tomlin team until there’s no path to the playoffs.

23. Falcons (5-8; No. 23): Falcons country, let’s Ridder.

24. Packers (5-8; No. 24): It could be Packers vs. Lions in Week 18 for a wild-card spot.

25. Rams (4-9; No. 29): Hollywood is the perfect place for a really great story that ultimately means nothing.

26. Raiders (5-8; No. 21): Will the Raiders keep Derek Carr? The next four games could answer that question.

27. Cardinals (4-9; No. 26): A horrible 2022 just became a potentially worse 2023.

28. Colts (4-8-1; No. 27): By playing Matt Ryan, they continue to gamble with $17 million.

29. Saints (4-9; No. 28): If they hadn’t choked last Monday night, they’d be in great shape right now.

30. Bears (3-10; No. 30): It’s spoiler season for the Bears.

31. Broncos (3-10; No. 31): When the Broncos slide down our chimney for a Christmas Day game, we’re all getting a lump of coal.

32. Texans (1-11-1; No. 32): When you have two quarterbacks, you have the first overall pick in the draft.

  1. As stated before, we are the most feared team in the league. We are marching towards six, jump on or get out of the way. We rock with Dirty Purdy. #goNiners #bangbang

  2. 1. 49ers: I’ve been trying to tell you all, keep doubting
    2. Eagles: NFCCG against the Niners should be a good one
    3. Bengals: Burrow and those WR’s makes them legit year in year out
    4. Bills: Loss of Miller hurts but still have Allen and talented roster
    5. Chiefs: Mahomes is still the best QB in the game but sure could use Tyreke
    6. Cowboys: If they play to their level of competition, they are one and done
    7. Chargers: new to the top 10 for me, Herbert is awesome
    8. Ravens: Close games against average opponents does not instill confidence
    9. Lions: playing great ball lately, yes I know their record but they are hot
    10. Dolphins: need to stop this losing streak

  3. 7. Ravens (9-4; No. 9): Even with their top two quarterbacks injured, this team can win in December and January.

    No they can’t.
    They’ve proven that during this season, and several recent playoffs appearances, that they’re vastly overrated preseason wonders. They may be cursed with injuries but they still find ways to lose winnable games because their defence isn’t good enough to stop quality offences, and their offence isn’t able to score against competent defences.

  5. If the Bills get the #1 seed and the AFC playoffs run through Buffalo, I don’t see the Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi.

  6. Bengals below the Chiefs after beating them three times in 2022?
    Yeah, that makes the kind of sense that doesn’t.
    Kansas City managed to make the Denver Broncos offence look good. And that pretty much says everything about how bad their defence really is. Patrick Mahomes’ run of making the AFC championship game every season as a starter ends next month.

  8. Ha! I laugh at this. Do you really think the Vikings are actually going to MAKE it to the Divisional round? They are going to embarrass themselves at home in the wild card round IF they win the division. I have been a Vikings fan since 1973 and it would NOT surprise me to see them go 0-4 the rest of the way finding heartbreaking ways to lose each game, finish 10-7 and have to go on the road to play in the Wild Card round and get waxed.

  9. Mike White is an absolute mountain of man to take all those shots and come out only for his doctors to check for a punctured lung before he came back in.

    Justin Herbert had to dodge 1-2 defenders before every single pass came out. Anyone who watched the Chargers and Dolphins game and still thinks Tua is the better of the two….. just don’t know what to tell you.

    You swap QBs in that game and Tua not only gets shut out, don’t know if he finishes the game. Pocket awareness and immobility have plagued his career. He went from playing the worst 5 teams in the league to good teams and no one can figure out why his historic 5 game stretch ended.

    To the Dolphins fans who just saw what we did to Mike White…. 8-6 comes at you fast.

  10. If you feel the Chiefs are the team that’s going to be hoisting the trophy, why not make them #1?

  11. Going on the road in December and beating their most storied divisional rival (Regardless of how bad they’ve been) with Anthony Brown, who literally can not throw a football, at QB is very promising.

  12. I don’t see a lot of parity. 14 teams make the playoffs, but only about a half dozen have an actual chance of making it to the Super Bowl. So much bad football being played.

  14. NFC North has been given a vigorous shaking by the Lions. Quiet competence and focus are paying dividends now while the Packer and Viking soap operas continue to get messier.

  15. Ravens up 2 spots?

    OK. They were underdogs last week to the 22nd ranked Steelers and barely won.
    Barely beat the 31 ranked Broncos, Barely beat the 19th ranked panthers.

    QB hurt.

    And up 2 spots….interesting.

    Oh, and they are 3 point dogs this week in Cleveland. The 21st ranked team here.

    Vegas doesn’t think the Ravens are the 7th best team in the NFL.

  17. Patriots at 10, yeah right, try 20

    I’m a die hard Pat’s fan who hasn’t missed a game since 93 and can tell you with this O-Line and MP calling the Offensive plays this team is a hot mess.

    Billy B thru Matty P & Mac to the wolves by trying to ask a guy with zero experience on offense to coach not just the O-Line, but also the Offensive play calling.

    At least we look to have a couple solid drafts back to back.

    Is it me or does Detroit finally starting to look like they have a legit pro team.

    Love to see them make the playoffs

  19. I can see the Lions running the table. Jets, Panthers, Bears, Packers. Not impossible at all. They are playing solid ball and could be an upset candidate in wild card or even divisional round.

    Good for Detroit. They’ve been kicked while down for a long time.

  20. Dallas is too high up there. This team was barely keeping pace with the Colts until the 4th quarter in week 13, followed by almost losing to the worst team in football this week. They are beating WEAK teams. They have two wins against decent teams (Minnesota and Cincinnati).
    The NFC East has undoubtedly the WEAKEST schedule this year. And we are acting like it will be Philly and Dallas in the NFC Championship. No way that happens.

  22. I hope my Eagles can maintain momentum. I’m still worried about our secondary.

    And RIP Mike Leach, a good coach and a good man.

  24. 4. Chiefs (10-3; No. 4): Why do I feel like everything else is details, and that this is the team that will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy?

    Swap spots with Cincy, and show some due respect. Cincy has both outplayed and out-coached KC three times in a row.

  25. The Vikings lucky season was exposed by a rising mediocre team. Their record makes no sense based on their point differential. There are only so many miracles.

  27. I am down in the dumps already and it seems like you are just piling on now. The Steelers lose by 2 points – after ROTY frontrunner Kenny “Wicked” Pickett was illegally hit in the head, grabbed by the facemask, and slammed to the turf all in one play – to your precious Ravens who you move UP 2 spots to #7 and we still DROP 2 spots to 22. Don’t sleep on the Steelers! Everything we want is still in our control. Stay focused, stay humble, and GO STEELERS!

  28. NINER NATION BABY! WE FOUND A GOLDEN NUGGET AND WE JUST GOT TO KEEP DIGGING BECAUSE WE ARE THE FOURTY NINERS!

  29. The 49ers’ win was smoke and mirrors. The Bucs defense is now one of the worst cover defenses in the NFL, Purdy’s bubble will burst once he faces a good defense…

  30. Cowboys at 3…y’all actually trust Dak in the playoffs? I don’t. There are 5 Super Bowl contenders – Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals. THAT’S IT.

  31. That Chiefs Defense somehow managed to make Russell Wilson look like he was cookin until he got knocked out. I think they are too suspect to get past Josh Allen or Joe Burrrrrrrr. No AFCG for KC this year.

  33. Dallas at #3 are also large frauds. Really Mike? Cowboys over Chiefs, Bengals and 49ers at this point? I would put them firmly behind those 3

  34. Media loves them some Patrick Mahomes, cant get enough of those shovel passes. I seen them lose decidedly to a better team just last week. Defintely not a given they are winning anything.

