“Probably” Thursday before 49ers will know if Brock Purdy can play

Posted by Josh Alper on December 13, 2022, 6:21 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
Quarterback Brock Purdy‘s oblique injury will likely keep the 49ers from making a decision about his status for Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks until shortly before kickoff.

That was the message from head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday. The 49ers won’t have a full practice all week and Purdy will be limited in any work that they do, which means that the coach will be taking as long as possible before settling on a starter.

“We’ll find out as these two days go,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We don’t have much time, but we’re not going to try to figure that out today or tomorrow. It will probably be on Thursday where we have the best chance to know.”

Shanahan said that it’s a question of pain management for Purday and that there’s no concern about making the injury worse if he does play. Purdy told reporters he feels good and that he hasn’t been in “excruciating pain” while adding that he had not thrown a pass since Sunday. That will likely be part of his limited practice work as the 49ers move toward determining his status.

11 responses to ““Probably” Thursday before 49ers will know if Brock Purdy can play

  3. Hopefully Brock Purdy doesn’t fizzle out like QB Nick Mullens(undrafted) did for the 49ers. Mullens had a handful of quality starts for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo during the ‘18-‘19 seasons,then hit the wall.

  5. One start and Clara Boy already can’t hold his mud. Don’t need a crystal ball to know Shanahan will soon add Purdy to his list of injured players for the San Francisco 49er’s of Santa Clara..

  7. Nick Mullens NEVER played as wellas what we have seen from Purdy. Not even close.

    I hope they start Purdy. A win clinches the NFC West and then they can rest everyone that injured for up to 3 weeks.

  8. With Hawks’ sieve of a run defense, he might be able to go the entire game without having to throw a pass

  9. Purdy seems like a nice kid and glad he’s doing well. Is it beginner’s luck? Hope he’s not another Nick Foles. Time will tell.

  10. radar773 says:
    December 13, 2022 at 7:10 pm
    Nick Mullens NEVER played as wellas what we have seen from Purdy. Not even close.

    I hope they start Purdy. A win clinches the NFC West and then they can rest everyone that injured for up to 3 weeks.
    ———-
    Hope he does play. He’s definitely better than Mullens. Would be great to send the trash from Seattle back out of playoffs much like the other trash team from Southern California

