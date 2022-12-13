Raiders signing Netane Muti off Broncos’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Raiders are signing offensive guard Netane Muti off the Broncos’ practice squad, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Muti, 23, played 28 snaps at left guard on Sunday as one of the three players who filled in for Dalton Risner. It was Muti’s first game action of this season.

The Broncos made him a sixth-round selection in 2020.

He played four games with one start as a rookie and 15 games with three starts last season.

The Raiders cut offensive guard John Simpson, a day after Simpson played 56 offensive snaps in Thursday night’s loss to the Rams. Simpson played after Alex Bars injured his knee.