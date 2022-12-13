Cardinals waive Trayvon Mullen

Posted by Josh Alper on December 13, 2022, 4:40 PM EST
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Trayvon Mullen is reportedly on his way out in Arizona.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are waiving Mullen on Tuesday. The move comes a day after Mullen played a season-high 42 defensive snaps against the Patriots.

Garafolo notes that cutting Mullen ensures that the Raiders will be receiving a 2023 seventh-round pick to complete the August 30 trade that sent the corner to Arizona. The pick would have upgraded to a sixth-rounder if Mullen played two more games for the Cardinals.

Mullen had six tackles and a pass defensed against New England, but also picked up a facemask penalty. He had seven tackles and a forced fumble in his other seven appearances this season.

UPDATE 4:42 p.m. ET: The Cardinals have officially announced the move.

1 responses to “Cardinals waive Trayvon Mullen

