Cardinals waive Trayvon Mullen

Getty Images

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen is reportedly on his way out in Arizona.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are waiving Mullen on Tuesday. The move comes a day after Mullen played a season-high 42 defensive snaps against the Patriots.

Garafolo notes that cutting Mullen ensures that the Raiders will be receiving a 2023 seventh-round pick to complete the August 30 trade that sent the corner to Arizona. The pick would have upgraded to a sixth-rounder if Mullen played two more games for the Cardinals.

Mullen had six tackles and a pass defensed against New England, but also picked up a facemask penalty. He had seven tackles and a forced fumble in his other seven appearances this season.

UPDATE 4:42 p.m. ET: The Cardinals have officially announced the move.