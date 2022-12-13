Report: Texans will waive Eno Benjamin

Getty Images

It looks like running back Eno Benjamin‘s time is up in Houston.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans will waive Benjamin on Tuesday. The move ends a brief stay with the team.

Benjamin was waived by the Cardinals in mid-November and the Texans claimed him the next day. He appeared in two games with the AFC South club and ran three times for one yard in those contests.

Benjamin ran 70 times for 299 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games for the Cardinals before he was cut loose.

Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead, and Dare Ogunbowale are the remaining running backs on the Houston roster.