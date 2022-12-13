Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady’s best option for 2023 might be joining me at Fox

Getty Images

Tom Brady has not played well this season, and neither have the Bucs. They still could get into the postseason, though, as they remain atop the NFC South, and who is going to relish playing Brady in the first round of the postseason in Tampa if they do?

Brady’s future after this season already has become a hot topic.

Brady retired for 40 days this past offseason, and the quarterback may or may not have second thoughts about returning.

He becomes a free agent in the offseason, but there might not be a land rush for his services. It could be returning to the Buccaneers or beginning his second career with Fox.

“That may be the best option,” former tight end and current Fox analyst Rob Gronkowski told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today Sports. “He’s definitely, you know, he’s a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world.”

Brady already has signed an agreement with Fox, meaning another future reunion with Gronkowski, though not the one Bucs fans had hoped.

“That would be a great team to have him here at Fox,” Gronkowski said. “You know, he’s a commentator; I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun.”