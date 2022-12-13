Sean McVay: You won’t see Cooper Kupp again this year

Getty Images

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who nearly set the single-season reception and receiving yardage records in 2021, won’t be back in 2022.

Coach Sean McVay made it clear that Kupp, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 10 against the Cardinals, won’t return in 2022.

“Yeah, you won’t see Cooper this year,” McVay told reporters on Tuesday. “I would be hard pressed to see any scenario that he would play again this year.”

Cooper Kupp will finish the year with 75 catches for for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. In 2021, he finished with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 scores.

The addition of Baker Mayfield and the unlikely come-from-way-behind win over the Raiders have made the Rams an interesting team in the final four weeks of the season. They’ll have to stay interesting without Kupp.