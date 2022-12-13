Texans expect Dameon Pierce to miss time with high ankle sprain

Getty Images

The Texans will be without running back Dameon Pierce after he suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday.

Pierce will miss at least Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, according to multiple reports. Various reports have him likely to miss anywhere from one game to three games.

The emergence of Pierce as their best running back in his rookie year has been one of the few bright spots for the Texans this season. He has 939 rushing yards so far this season.

Texans running backs Dare Ogunbowale and Rex Burkhead will be next in line.