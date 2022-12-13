Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson declares for 2023 NFL draft

Getty Images

Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson is forgoing his remaining college eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Johnson announced his decision in a social media post.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft,” Johnson wrote.

In three seasons with the Aggies, Johnson totaled 164 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception. He finished second on the team in total tackles in 2021 with 79, earning second-team All-America honors.

Johnson had injuries that limited him in 2022, but he saw action in nine games and recorded 71 tackles, a sack and three forced fumbles.

Johnson joins two teammates — cornerback Jaylon Jones and running back Devon Achane — in declaring for the draft.