Tom Brady on autographing ball intercepted by Dre Greenlaw: “It was shit for me”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 13, 2022, 2:41 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hung around after Sunday’s 35-7 to the 49ers, meeting with San Francisco players and, ultimately, signing a ball that had been intercepted by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

During the latest episode of Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast, Jim Gray asked Brady, “What it was like for you?”

“It was shit for me, to be honest,” Brady said. “It was complete shit. But I try to be a gentleman. No, actually, I mean, look, it was a great play he made. I’m happy he’s got the ball. I wish I didn’t throw it but I’m trying to be a good sport. Because a lot of times, I’m not a good sport. I can be a pretty bad sport. In the moment when they get me in the right frame of mind I’m actually a good sport.”

Brady may have been a good sport in this case because his team didn’t lose the game late; it was a blowout decided a long time before it was time to leave the field. And he didn’t make some boneheaded mistake to seal the outcome, like thinking fourth down was third down. In cases like that, Brady has a habit of hustling to the locker room without saying anything to anyone.

Also, Brady may have been feeling the weight of the moment, given that he’ll likely never play in his home area again. Or perhaps he was happy to absorb the praise he was getting from players who literally grew up watching him.

Or maybe he’s simply making advance connections with players who possibly will be future teammates.

Regardless, it’s good that Brady took the time to enjoy himself and flash a little of that quality we often don’t see from him — basic, raw humanity.

12 responses to “Tom Brady on autographing ball intercepted by Dre Greenlaw: “It was shit for me”

  1. Brady’s used the S word more this year than his entire career combined. Pretty soon he’ll be yelling at the kids to get off his lawn.

  2. The honest is pretty great to see. I’m pretty sure most folks deep inside would hate to autograph a ball right after the game. Maybe it’ll motivate the team as well, they need to fins it somewhere

  4. Or maybe you can stop psychoanalyzing like you have a PhD in psychotherapy and instead just give credit to the most competitive athlete in sports for admitting he has flaws that both fuel him and sometimes alienate others who cannot relate? You’ve never been there on any level, remotely. Just appreciate greatness and listen. That’s what he did with Tracy Morgan, Adam Sandler, and Bill Burr. They all listened to each other with humility and respect, something you have little of.

  6. Oh god. Talk to every single person that knows him. He has a ton of humanity. Just because he doesn’t show it to the media doesn’t mean a thing.

  7. Why does everyone have to be all touchy feely, and happy go lucky 24/7? If you’re a competitor, and you just lost, you’re probably going to be a little ticked off if you truly wanna be the best . Yet these guys catch heat when they aren’t in the cordial frame of mind. LAY OFF for crying out loud. I WANNA see my favorite players slamming their helmets, and yelling at people who are doing the wrong things it shows they really care. I guess that doesn’t sit with the everyone gets a trophy crowd very well

  8. You could just see in the pain in his face when he was signing that ball. Huge props that he would sign that ball.

  9. I am not a Brady fan but I think asking him to sign an interception ball post game is pretty crappy… especially given what transpired on field.

