Tom Brady on autographing ball intercepted by Dre Greenlaw: “It was shit for me”

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hung around after Sunday’s 35-7 to the 49ers, meeting with San Francisco players and, ultimately, signing a ball that had been intercepted by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

During the latest episode of Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast, Jim Gray asked Brady, “What it was like for you?”

“It was shit for me, to be honest,” Brady said. “It was complete shit. But I try to be a gentleman. No, actually, I mean, look, it was a great play he made. I’m happy he’s got the ball. I wish I didn’t throw it but I’m trying to be a good sport. Because a lot of times, I’m not a good sport. I can be a pretty bad sport. In the moment when they get me in the right frame of mind I’m actually a good sport.”

Brady may have been a good sport in this case because his team didn’t lose the game late; it was a blowout decided a long time before it was time to leave the field. And he didn’t make some boneheaded mistake to seal the outcome, like thinking fourth down was third down. In cases like that, Brady has a habit of hustling to the locker room without saying anything to anyone.

Also, Brady may have been feeling the weight of the moment, given that he’ll likely never play in his home area again. Or perhaps he was happy to absorb the praise he was getting from players who literally grew up watching him.

Or maybe he’s simply making advance connections with players who possibly will be future teammates.

Regardless, it’s good that Brady took the time to enjoy himself and flash a little of that quality we often don’t see from him — basic, raw humanity.