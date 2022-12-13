Tyler Huntley participated in Tuesday walk-through, but remains in concussion protocol

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 13, 2022, 4:08 PM EST
There is some positive news on the Ravens quarterback situation heading into Saturday’s game against Cleveland. But overall, things remain status quo.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was able to participate in Baltimore’s walk-through on Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the session. But he remains in the concussion protocol, so as of now he’s unavailable for Week 15.

Still, the fact that he participated in walk-through means he’s progressing in such a way that he could be cleared in time for Saturday.

If Huntley is not able to play, Anthony Brown would be in line to make his first career start against the Browns.

Brown finished Sunday’s win over the Steelers 3-of-5 passing for 16 yards.

Huntley was 8-of-12 passing for 88 yards and had 31 yards on nine carries before he exited Sunday’s win.

  1. John Harbaugh may be giving Trent Dilfer a call for a workout before all this over with…

