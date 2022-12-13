Tyreek Hill says he wanted out of Kansas City over lack of targets

Getty Images

Receiver Tyreek Hill is having a great first season with the Dolphins. It’s happening because, in Hill’s mind, he had a disappointing final season with the Chiefs.

Appearing on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Hill suggested that he soured on Kansas City during the 2021 season, due to a lack of footballs thrown his way.

“It got like that probably like middle of last season,” Hill said regarding when he realized he may not finish his career with the Chiefs. “I’m the type of guy, like, I love playing ball and I love being by the team, because football is a team sport, right? And it would be some games where, like, I’d get two targets, I’d get three targets. And we’d go into meetings and my coach would be like, ‘We’ve got to get you involved, we’ve got to get you involved.'”

Hill said that he eventually contacted his agent and said, “Bro, I’ve got to get out of here.”

While Hill did indeed have one game with two targets and another with three (both were very late in the season, not in the middle of it), here’s the full list of Hill’s regular-season targets, for each 2021 game: 15, 4, 7, 12, 13, 12, 9, 18, 11, 10, 5, 4, 13, 2, 10, 3. He ended the season with a career high of 159 targets, by more than 20.

Our guess has always been that Hill didn’t like being second fiddle to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kielce, and/or that Hill looked at what Cooper Kupp was doing last year and thought it could/should/would be him, if he were on another team.

Hill may still get a chance to show the Chiefs what they’re missing. The Dolphins and Chiefs could cross paths in the postseason.

“They’d better have two people on me, that’s all I know,” Hill said of a possible playoff game against the Chiefs. “The Cheetah will be arriving.”

The question is whether the Cheetah will be leaving with a win. Taking his beef public as he has won’t make the Chiefs any less motivated to send him back to Miami, and not on to the next round of the tournament.