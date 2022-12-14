$100 million in upgrades coming to Broncos’ stadium

Getty Images

Some think that new ownership of the Denver Broncos eventually will build a new stadium. Until then, some upgrades will be made to the current one.

The team has announced that $100 million in improvements are coming to the home stadium, the biggest improvement since the venue opened 22 years ago.

The project will start in the offseason and be completed before the start of the 2023 season. It will included “dramatic” improvements to the video boards, premium hospitality areas, technology, concessions, the Broncos Team Store, and elevators.

Of the money, $12 million is coming from the Metropolitan Football Stadium District, and the rest of the costs will come from the league’s G-4 financing program. The league’s owners approved the investment on Wednesday.

The south scoreboard in the stadium will become the fourth largest of any NFL stadium. It will be 72 feet high and 225 feet wide.

Hopefully by next season the team will be better equipped to generate moments worthy of replaying on the larger screen.