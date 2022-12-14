Baker Mayfield named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield‘s tenure with the Rams had a beginning fit for Hollywood.

Now he’s received an honor for the performance — though it isn’t quite a golden statue.

Mayfield has been named NFC offensive player of the week after leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over Las Vegas last Thursday night.

Mayfield’s final stat line was 22-of-35 passing for 230 yards with a touchdown — the 23-yard, game-winning strike to Van Jefferson that capped an eight-play, 98-yard drive with 10 seconds left on the clock.

Considering Mayfield arrived in Southern California less than 48 hours before kickoff last week, it was one of the most impressive outings for a quarterback this season.

This is the third time Mayfield has won an offensive player of the week award — his first since Week Seven of the 2020 season with Cleveland.

Mayfield is slated to start on Monday night when the Rams take on the Packers in Green Bay.