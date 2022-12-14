Brock Purdy: It’s insane to see how fast Christian McCaffrey learned our playbook

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey registered his first game with the 49ers of 100-yards rushing in Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers.

Acquired by San Francisco in October, the running back has clearly become fully integrated into his new team’s offense. And according to quarterback Brock Purdy, it didn’t take long at all for McCaffrey to demonstrate his understanding of the scheme.

As the backup quarterback when McCaffrey arrived, Purdy spent a lot of time helping McCaffrey get up to speed. Purdy told reporters this week that when working with McCaffrey then, he thought, “I’m like, man, this is what greatness looks like.”

“We would always sit down and go over the scripts together before the game,” Purdy said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Literally, he wanted me to read every single play. He would say where he’s lining up, what he’s doing, his assignment.

“And I was like, that’s insane to see how fast he learned stuff when he got here and has been able to know our playbook already inside and out. It’s been wild to see.”

Purdy also marveled at all the skills McCaffrey brings to the offense, saying he’s like a Swiss army knife.

“I feel like [opposing defenses] always have to account for him because he can do so much,” Purdy said. “He doesn’t just run the football. He can do stuff out of the backfield, he can line up out as a receiver and make plays that way.”

In seven games with the 49ers, McCaffrey has gained 742 yards on 124 touches with six touchdowns. he’s rushed for 426 with three TDs and caught 35 passes for 316 yards with three scores.