Brock Purdy questionable for Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

The 49ers already said they don’t expect to know Brock Purdy‘s status for Thursday Night Football until game day. So, it comes as no surprise that they list the quarterback as questionable with his oblique/rib injury.

Purdy had another limited practice Wednesday, the third consecutive day he’s had that practice designation this week.

He said Wednesday he feels “pretty good.”

Josh Johnson will start if Purdy can’t go.

Purdy became the team’s third starter of this season.

The 49ers ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (knee), defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral), receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) and cornerback Samuel Womack (concussion)

Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) are questionable to play against the Seahawks.