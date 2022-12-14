Browns sign Jermaine Carter to active roster

Getty Images

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went on injured reserve with a foot injury on Tuesday and the Browns moved to replace him on their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Jermaine Carter to the active roster from their practice squad. They also announced that they have signed linebacker Storey Jackson and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson to the practice squad.

Carter appeared in three games as a temporary elevation from the practice squad, so the Browns couldn’t call him back up again without exposing him to waivers. He had two tackles in those appearances.

The Panthers picked Carter in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He had 178 tackles, a half-sack, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 65 games for Carolina.