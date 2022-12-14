Buccaneers sign Anthony Chesley to 53-man roster

December 14, 2022
The Buccaneers are bringing up a player from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been signed to the active roster.

Chesley has appeared in three games for Tampa Bay this season, with all his snaps coming on special teams. But with Sean Murphy-Bunting, Antoine Winfield, Mike Edwards, and now Jamel Dean all dealing with injuries in the secondary, Chesley could see some playing time on defense.

Chesley played nine games for the Colts in 2021 and appeared in three games for Houston in 2020.

The Buccaneers also announced they’ve signed linebacker Hamilcar Rashed to their practice squad.

