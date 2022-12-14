Bucs don’t expect to have Tristan Wirfs or Vita Vea this week

Getty Images

It looks like the Buccaneers will be shorthanded on their offensive and defensive lines against the Bengals on Sunday.

During a Wednesday press conference, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said that he does not expect right tackle Tristan Wirfs or defensive tackle Vita Vea to be in the lineup this weekend. Wirfs has missed the last two games while dealing with ankle and knee injuries while Vea would miss his first game of the year due to a calf injury.

The Bucs have also been shorthanded in their secondary recently. Bowles said cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) is ahead of safeties Antoine Winfield (ankle) and Mike Edwards (hamstring) when it comes to returning to action.

Practice participation for all players will be released as part of the team’s injury report later on Wednesday.