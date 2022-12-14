Calais Campbell is the AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is in his 15th NFL season, but he hasn’t stopped making an impact on the field.

Campbell has been named the AFC’s special teams player of the week for Week 14. Campbell blocked a field goal by Steelers kicker Chris Boswell in the fourth quarter last Sunday and losing out on three points loomed large for Pittsburgh in a 16-14 loss to their divisional rivals.

Campbell also recorded four tackles during the victory.

It’s the first time Campbell has been named the AFC’s top special teamer of the week, but he did win it once in the NFC while playing for the Cardinals. He is also a four-time defensive player of the week.