Cardinals GM Steve Keim takes leave of absence for health reasons

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 14, 2022, 6:21 PM EST
NFL: NOV 26 Jaguars at Cardinals
Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is stepping away from the team.

Keim is takin an indefinite leave of absence from the team for health reasons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While he is away, Keim’s duties will be handled by VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris and VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson.

The 50-year-old Keim is in his 10th year as the Cardinals’ General Manager and has been with the team in some capacity since 1999, when he was hired as a regional scout.

The Cardinals announced in March that Keim had signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Cardinals GM Steve Keim takes leave of absence for health reasons

  1. As much shade as I throw to him if his leave is truly for health reasons I wish him a successful recovery and process to whatever ails him.

  4. Evidently, being terrible at your job is unhealthy- which doesn’t explain how Jerry Jones as a GM has lived to be as old as dirt.

  5. Murray and Keim out with medical issues. I hope Klingsbury is taking his vitamins. Bidwell now can begin to dismantle in 3…2…1…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.