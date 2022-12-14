Cardinals place Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore on injured reserve

Getty Images

Kyler Murray‘s season ended with his torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Monday night. The Cardinals placed the quarterback on injured reserve Wednesday.

The team also ended receiver Rondale Moore‘s season, putting him on the IR list. Moore played two snaps in Week 11 before his groin injury.

He finishes the season with 41 catches for 414 yards and a touchdown in eight games.

The Cardinals have 15 players on injured reserve, including seven offensive starters. Only Denver (17) has more players on IR.

The Cardinals made official the signing of quarterback David Blough off the Vikings’ practice squad. He will serve as the third quarterback on the active roster behind Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley.

The team added a fourth quarterback, Carson Strong, to the practice squad.

In other moves, the Cardinals filled two active roster spots by signing tight end Maxx Williams from the practice squad to the active roster and by bringing back cornerback Jace Whittaker. They waived defensive back Trayvon Mullen on Tuesday.

The Cardinals could use their final open roster spot on offensive guard Will Hernandez, who was designated to return from IR on Wednesday. That opens Hernandez’s 21-day practice window opened.