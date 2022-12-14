Cardinals to sign David Blough off Vikings practice squad

Getty Images

With Kyler Murray out for the rest of the year with a torn ACL, the Cardinals had a need for a quarterback that they are filling on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals will sign David Blough off of the Vikings practice squad.

Blough has not appeared in any games this season, but he played seven games for the Lions over the last three seasons and started five of them in 2019. He was 94-of-174 for 984 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions in those starts.

The Cardinals will start Colt McCoy against the Broncos and they also have Trace McSorley on the 53-man roster. Carson Strong is on their practice squad.