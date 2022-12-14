Chiefs, Bills, Vikings, 49ers, Cowboys can all clinch playoff berths in Week 15

Getty Images

The Eagles are currently the only team that has clinched a playoff berth. By Sunday evening, as many as five more teams may have joined Philadelphia in the postseason.

The Chiefs, Bills, Vikings, 49ers and Cowboys can all clinch playoff berths in Week 15. Here’s how each team can clinch:

The Chiefs clinch the AFC West if they win on Sunday, or if the Chargers lose on Sunday.

The Bills clinch a playoff berth if they win on Saturday.

The 49ers clinch the NFC West if they win on Thursday.

The Cowboys clinch a playoff berth if they win on Sunday, or if the Seahawks and either the Commanders or Lions lose.

The Vikings clinch the NFC North if they win on Saturday, or if the Lions lose on Sunday.