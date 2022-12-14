Chiefs to open 21-day practice window for Mecole Hardman

Getty Images

The Chiefs may be getting one of their key offensive players back as soon as this week.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed in his press conference that Kansas City is set to begin receiver Mecole Hardman‘s 21-day practice window, according to multiple reporters. The club is designating him to return from injured reserve.

Hardman has been dealing with an abdominal injury and was placed on IR on Nov. 17.

Before suffering the injury, Hardman had 25 receptions for 297 yards with four touchdowns this season. He’s also rushed for 31 yards with a pair of scores.

“We haven’t determined play or not play [on Sunday],” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “We’ll just ease him in and see how he does.”

Receiver Kadarius Toney, who’s been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 11, also will continue practicing this week. Reid noted Toney was getting ramped up last week.

“He came out of that feeling pretty good,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “We’ll see how he does this week.”

The Chiefs will take on the Texans in Week 15.